Lancaster County, PA

Katherine Louise (Welker) "Kitty" Barto

Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatherine Louise (Welker) Barto, "Kitty", 87, passed into eternal life at Emerald Rehab and Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown, on Monday, August 16, 2021. She had been under hospice care. Born in 1934 in Coal Township, Northumberland County, Katherine was the daughter of the late Katherine B. (Kessler) and J. W. Harold Welker. Around 1943, the family moved to Marietta, where her father had taken a job at the old Marietta Depot.

