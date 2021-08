As dawn approached on Sunday, August 15, 2021, Darlene M. Coca, 79 of Mount Union, was called upon to share her boundless love from heaven above. She was born May 8, 1942 in McVeytown to the late William C. and Ruth (Ramsey) Mellott. Darlene loved people; engaging friends and strangers alike. She shared their problem and triumphs; and with a bit of wit, left them with a smile on their faces.