Henry McHenry is here to make you laugh. In fact, he tells that to his audience point blank: “I’m here to make you laugh tonight.” In the universe of Annette, stand-up comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) is a world-renowned star, selling out packed venues of paying fans who are dying to see something funny—his newest tour, “The Ape of God,” is certainly no different. And, well, his audience does laugh…to frustrating effect. You see, Henry doesn’t really tell jokes. He complains, he muses, he prances, he monologues, he coughs uncontrollably—he questions why he even became a comedian in the first place, yet his fans eat it up. He’s more of a performance artist, sure, as some critics have pointed out in their reviews of Leos Carax’s two-and-a-half-hour rock opera about an ill-fated celebrity coupling and their gifted, titular young daughter. But, as other critics have pointed out, Henry is also “not even a little bit funny.”