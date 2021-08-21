Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Comedy

By karls@beenews.com
westsenecabee.com
 7 days ago

Sat. 21 Ron White — Comedy legend who rose to fame as part of Blue Collar Comedy Tour, White has built his career by telling brutally honest stories brimming with punch lines and bursting with punching lines and bursting laughs. His popular stand up has earned him multiple Grammy nominations and other notable highlights. Performance will take place at 8 […]

www.westsenecabee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Blue Collar Comedy Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Grammy
Related
Movieshomenewshere.com

Marlon Wayans to star in Netflix Halloween comedy

Marlon Wayans is to star in a Halloween comedy for Netflix. The 49-year-old actor will both feature in and produce the untitled movie for the streaming giant with the film directed by Jeff Wadlow. The adventure-comedy centres on a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on...
Fairfield, ILseillinoisnews.com

FELO Comedy & Networking on August 19

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Tickets: $24 (normally $29) Use promo code FELO to receive reduced price. Penfield Pavilion: 323 Fairfield Beach Road, Fairfield. Networking - 7:00PM. Show - 8:00PM. Tickets: $24 (normally $29) Purchase tickets at fairfieldcomedyclub.com. Use promo code FELO to receive reduced price.
Entertainmentpsychologytoday.com

Understanding Performance Comedy

Many performance genres can be tailored for comedic effect, including traditionally “serious” performance genres. Physical humor often follows a framework where confidence gives way to anxiety and each sign of success is followed by some level of setback. In a juggling performance, the audience responds with laughter at moments when...
TV & Videosculturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Jourdain Fisher

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jourdain Fisher has got it all. He is a hilarious comedian, writer, actor, and has a beautiful singing voice in the shower. Since becoming a comedian at the age of 17, Jourdain has found enough success to keep from working at his family’s funeral home business and his star is only rising.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Comedian Dean Edwards at The Comedy Cellar

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Comedian Dean Edwards joins a list of others taking to the stage at the Comedy Cellar this weekend. You'll have till August 22 to see him perform. Tickets start at $22 with applicable fees with the code CCVEGAS and can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.
TV & VideosPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Gabourey Sidibe Stars in a new Paranormal Comedy Podcast

A paranormal comedy podcast with Gabourey Sidibe, “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” produced by podcast studio/network Realm, is to be released Sept. 26, 2021. Gabourey Sidibe is about to get lost in her first scripted podcast role. Sidibe (“Precious,” “Empire”) will star in the podcast “If I...
Port Jefferson, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three

Save the date! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts the 15th annual Long Island Comedy Festival on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony, Friday’s comedians include John Santo, Aiko Tanaka, Eric Haft and Chris Roach. Saturday’s comedic line-up includes Talia Reese, Dennis Rooney, Mark DeMayo and Richie Byrne. Tickets are $35 per person per show. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Oh starring in new Netflix comedy series 'The Chair'

Professor Ji-Yoon Kim may represent a first at her university but she might be the last person who'd want to take on this mess. As played by Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” “Grey's Anatomy”) in the Netflix half-hour comedy “The Chair,” which begins streaming Friday, she's the first woman chair of the English department at Pembroke University as well as one of the few staff members of color at the prestigious Massachusetts institution.
TV & Videostheresandiego.com

The Weston Young Comedy Experience

Who could use a good, needed laugh? Don’t miss the Weston Young Experience at the newly re-opened Laugh Factory this Wednesday!. The Weston Young Experience is an interactive comedy show hosted by certified entertainer, Bilal Young, and featuring comedians Rui Montilla, Walter Ford, P Man, and Kree Rushing. Named after Bilal’s 5-year old son, Levi Weston Young, The program uses a DJ to integrate music with comedy in a story-telling fashion. The result is a high-energy comedic experience that is different than the traditional stand-up comedy show format.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

This Argentinian Teen Comedy Is In The Top 10 Shows On Disney+

It’s no secret that the Disney Channel has been the home to countless hit teen comedy shows over the years. From newer shows like Dog with a Blog and Jessie to classics like That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire, they’ve kept bringing on the hits throughout the years. Thanks to...
MoviesBirmingham Star

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): American actor-singer Billy Porter is set to direct a queer teen comedy feature tentatively titled 'To Be Real' for Amazon Studios. As per Variety, the upcoming project comes from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions which has struck a deal with Amazon Studios. Porter, who...
MoviesDecider

Is ‘Love the Coopers’ on Netflix? Where To Watch the Holiday Comedy

It may not be the holiday season yet, but dealing with your extended family can be a handful at any point during the year. One movie that understands this perfectly? The 2015 comedy Love the Coopers, which brings A-list stars like Diane Keaton, Olivia Wilde, and Amanda Seyfried together for some Christmas chaos. If you’re ready to check it out for yourself, we can help you find where to stream Love the Coopers.
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

What Makes Dave Chappelle A Comedy Legend?

As we celebrate Dave Chappelle’s biggest, baddest and best moments, we look back at what it took to reach his legendary status in comedy, tv and movies. Chappelle began his career in stand-up comedy in high school and after deciding not to go to college, continued his stand-up career in New York City. After earning his chops in comedy during the early 1990s,
TV SeriesBoston Globe

Will HBO Max pirate comedy be something to treasure?

Please be good, please be good. HBO Max is putting together a comedy about pirates in the early 1700s created by David Jenkins, the creator of “People of Earth.” It’s called “Our Flag Means Death,” and it features Taika Waititi (of “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit,” and “Flight of the Conchords”) as both a costar and a director. He’ll play Blackbeard.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

An Evening with Henry McHenry: The Anti-Comedy of Annette

Henry McHenry is here to make you laugh. In fact, he tells that to his audience point blank: “I’m here to make you laugh tonight.” In the universe of Annette, stand-up comedian Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) is a world-renowned star, selling out packed venues of paying fans who are dying to see something funny—his newest tour, “The Ape of God,” is certainly no different. And, well, his audience does laugh…to frustrating effect. You see, Henry doesn’t really tell jokes. He complains, he muses, he prances, he monologues, he coughs uncontrollably—he questions why he even became a comedian in the first place, yet his fans eat it up. He’s more of a performance artist, sure, as some critics have pointed out in their reviews of Leos Carax’s two-and-a-half-hour rock opera about an ill-fated celebrity coupling and their gifted, titular young daughter. But, as other critics have pointed out, Henry is also “not even a little bit funny.”
Missoula, MTPosted by
Alt 101.5

Horror Movies, Comedy, And Shorts At The Roxy Theater This Week

One of my most-anticipated events of the year is coming up this week, and I could not be more psyched about it. Before COVID hit, Missoula's Roxy Theater started talking a bit about their plans for the Camp Horror Film Festival - it was born out of Trash Talk, their monthly series where they show all kinds of weird horror and exploitation movies. The idea was to do that but spread out over a few days - play some obscurities, some classics, some shorts from upcoming filmmakers, throw some comedy in there too, and package it all as one big summer camp experience.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Only Murders In The Building: A True Crime Comedy

Hulu’s star-studded Only Murders In The Building focuses on a trio of apartment neighbors that bond over their love of true crime. At long last, we finally have a reunion featuring Father of the Bride stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. They are two of the funniest people of their generation and certainly haven’t lost a step. Throw in Selena Gomez as the third star of the series and I feel that this series will draw a mixture of fans. Trust me when I say, it’s a show that never loses your interest. What I don’t know yet is whether this comedy will be a limited series or a series that gets a second season picked up. I suppose they could always discover a murder in the final minutes of the tenth episode, which press did not get a chance to see. That’s the only thing I can think of. Martin, Short, and Gomez together are absolute perfection!
Keller, TXSouthlake Style

Comedy Toe Jam Taking Place On August 28

Things will be getting funny in Keller this weekend. On Saturday, August 28, Chandon Arbors in Old Town Keller will be hosting the Comedy Toe Jam, a special three-hour event featuring some of DFW’s finest comedic talent. Ross Day will be headlining, and comedians Cheyenne Rose Martin, Sibtain Raza and Zachary Hollin will also be featured. Plus, the Frisco Improv Players will also provide a special improvisational performance as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy