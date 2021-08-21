Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.05 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 2.05 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 2.005.000. On both PS4 and PS4, this update weighs in at roughly 100 MB, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Because this is just a small patch (and the game received a sizable Director’s Cut update a few days ago), don’t expect any major new features. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.05.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Of Tsushima#Legends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Street Fighter V Update 3.09 Patch Notes

Update 3.09 has arrived for Street Fighter V, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. A new update is now available for all versions of Street Fighter V today as released by Capcom. The main purpose of the new update is to usher in the new characters of Oros and Akira. You may know Akira from Rival Schools while Oros originally appeared in the first version of Street Fighter 3 many years ago,
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut worth it?

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut isn’t a free upgrade, which means some fans who have already played the original release are wondering whether it’s worth the extra money. Considering the relatively high price of the upgrade, fans who saw the conclusion to Jin’s adventure on Tsushima might not find the trip to Iki Island worth it. However, this is a tough decision which many won’t be able to make lightly.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Outriders is updated in a big way with improvements in all the characters; patch notes

Outriders was released last April by the hand of People can Fly (Gears of War: Judgment, Bulletstorm) and it did not take long to become a success, to the point that Square Enix considers it to be a saga of the future. After several months in which the title has been updated several times to correct different errors, now the largest patch released to date has just arrived, which brings many new features. We tell you all the changes.
Video GamesIGN

Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island DLC Review

After a year of free content updates, Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island is the first paid expansion for Ghost of Tsushima. How does it fare? Find out in our full review of the DLC. Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island Review by Mitchell Saltzman, played on PlayStation 5. Also available on...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Ghost of Tsushima: How To Transfer PS4 Saves To PS5

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut brings a whole new bunch of content to the samurai PlayStation exclusive with it also getting a port to the PlayStation 5. If you’ve already completed the game on the older console though, you’re going to want to transfer your Ghost of Tsushima save data from PS4 to PS5 to keep your progress.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 full patch notes revealed with free DLCs

Yesterday, the folks at CD Projekt Red revealed a handful of changes that will ship along with Cyberpunk 2077‘s incoming 1.3 update. If you were a little underwhelmed by the changes CD Projekt Red chose to focus on, then we’ve got some good news for you: the full patch notes for version 1.3 have been revealed, and they’re very long. … Continue reading
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 has arrived for My Hero One’s Justice 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. It’s been a while since the April release for patch 1.10, but developer Byking has now release a new patch for the game. If you have the PS4 version of My Hero’s One Justice 2, the patch number come out as version 1.11.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.22 Patch Notes

Update 1.22 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon. It’s only a small patch, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Season 5 just began last week in Black Ops Cold War, so don’t expect much in the way of new content in this patch. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.22.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Observe Leaders in Ghost of Tsushima

As you make your way through Ghost of Tsushima, there are multiple stances for you to unlock, each useful in certain situations. To unlock all four stances available in Ghost of Tsushima, however, you need to kill or observe a large number of Mongol leaders. Killing them is self explanatory, but not always easy. So, you might be wondering, how do you observe them?
Recipestechraptor.net

Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update Patch Notes Fix Hundreds of Problems

CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update patch notes and they're pretty substantial — a lot of fixes are coming to this open-world first-person shooter on PC and consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is well-known for having quite a few problems with the game. CD Projekt Red had...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Destruction AllStars Update 02.004.000 Patch Notes

Update 02.004.000 has arrived for Destruction AllStars, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The last update to come to the game was patch 02.003.001 which was out in July. Developer Lucid Games has now released update 02.004.000 for Destruction AllStars. Downtime has already finished, so the servers should be up again by the time you read this.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Caretakers of the Eagle Guide

Caretakers of the Eagle is a quest in Ghost of Tsushima that’s available in the Iki island expansion. While the quest appears in your journal, it’s not immediately clear where you have to go. After making a little bit of main story progress and liberating the market, you should venture on over to a small fishing village to the southeast.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.47 Patch Notes

Update 1.47 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The War for Wakanda update added Black Panther, Wakanda, and much more to the game earlier this week, and now a minor patch is rolling out across all platforms with a few minor fixes. That’s not all though, because a limited-time event kicks off today as well, providing players with the perfect opportunity to level up Black Panther and obtain new Vibranium gear. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.47.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ghost of Tsushima Hidden Trophies List

The PlayStation trophy list for the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima has just been revealed, complete with 31 hidden trophies, out of 77 total. This list comes a day prior to the PlayStation 5 release, and differs from the original PlayStation 4 list. Whether you want an early peak at the trophies to gauge their difficulty before release, or you’re reading in the future and want to unmask the hidden trophies, we’ve got them all here for you.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

SCUM Update 0.6.2.37967 Patch Notes

Update 0.6.2.37967 has arrived for SCUM and here’s the full list of changes and fixes in this release. As the post- 0.6 updates start to hit Gamepires has issued a number of new features to the game as well as some bug fixes, quality of life changes, and more. This update is currently available on Steam and available for immediate download.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Patch Notes: August 16 Explained

Raven Software issued an update for Call of Duty: Warzone on Aug. 16 that provided a handful of nerfs, buffs, and bug fixes. The shortlist of guns affected are assault rifles, handguns, and submachine guns. Players should make sure they take these changes into account when selecting their loadout for their next match. Raven has also alluded to the fact that this isn't the end for meta changes in Season 5. Players still have a few weeks to go and precious little information on what the developers will switch up next.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developer First Watch Games has now released a new update for Rogue Company earlier today. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch number comes up as update 1.70. On PS5, the patch number is 01.000.015.

Comments / 0

Community Policy