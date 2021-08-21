Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.05 Patch Notes

Outriders was released last April by the hand of People can Fly (Gears of War: Judgment, Bulletstorm) and it did not take long to become a success, to the point that Square Enix considers it to be a saga of the future. After several months in which the title has been updated several times to correct different errors, now the largest patch released to date has just arrived, which brings many new features. We tell you all the changes.