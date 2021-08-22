Daily Devotion - August 22

Maybe you’ve noticed that apart from God, each of us have a tendency to fall into a cycle of repeating the same sins over and over. If you sit in that, not only do you not live to your fullest God-given potential, but you start heading further down the pathway toward sin and death. It becomes a spiral that can move fast. It begins when a temptation or thought that’s not from God comes into your mind. Let’s pause right there. Did you catch that distinction? If a harmful thought enters your mind, it’s not from God. The more we realize this, the more we stand a chance at stopping the spiral. But how? These seven scriptures will help you identify the Enemy’s temptation schemes and will equip you to stop the spiral of sin before it begins.