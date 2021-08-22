Cancel
Asking Alexandria New Album

By Josh Kuhn
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking Alexandria are ready to kick off a new album cycle, revealing that their next studio album will be titled See What’s on the Inside. It’s carrying an Oct. 1 release date through their newly signed deal with Better Noise Music and you can get your first taste of the record today with the brand new single “Alone Again”

Comments / 0

#Studio Album#Asking Alexandria#Better Noise Music
Z94

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce Says Getting COVID Is ‘Inevitable’ on Tour

As more and more bands are having to cancel tours due to someone in their camp contracting COVID-19, many others are faced with the decision of postponing their dates or moving forward with them. Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce says it's basically inevitable that someone is going to get sick, and that now may not be the right time to proceed with life as usual.
Rock MusicKerrang

Asking Alexandria return to their metal roots on thundering new single Alone Again

Following last year’s boundary-pushing album Like A House On Fire, Asking Alexandria have returned to their more metal roots with thundering new single Alone Again. The track is taken from their upcoming LP See What’s On The Inside, which is due out on October 1 via Better Noise Music. And, according to founder and guitarist Ben Bruce, it’s clearly a sign of things to come: ​“Alone Again and the rest of this album is the result of us reconnecting and falling back in love with why we started this band in the first place,” he explains. ​“No frills or cheap tricks, just the five of us playing our instruments as hard and as loud as we can!”
