The Super Nintendo Entertainment System turned 30 this week. Feel old yet?. The SNES originally launched in North America on August 23, 1991, and is home to some of the greatest games of all time. It had huge boots to fill since its predecessor, the NES, was so beloved, but the SNES boasted better visuals and processing power. The fascinating thing about this little machine is that many of its best games still hold up 30 years later. The same cannot be said about the likes of later games on PlayStation or Nintendo 64, as they featured early 3D effects that don’t look or feel great today.