SiriusXM launches music channel dedicated to TikTok hits

MCND, the rapidly-rising five-member boy group from TOP Media, will be having a live showcase on global short-form video platform TikTok, August 31, 8 PM KST. The showcase will mark the beginning of the group's various content for their comeback. MCND is set to release their third mini-album "The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.1" on the 31st and for their TikTok showcase, they'll be performing the album's title track "Movin'." Additionally, fans can enjoy an exclusive opportunity to communicate with Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win. GEM, the group's fandom, can also join the group through various games and in-program missions, as well as express their love and support through real-time comments.