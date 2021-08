Jansen recorded the save Friday against the Mets after tossing a scoreless inning, striking out one. Jansen has recorded the save in each of his last three appearances and has converted each of his last five chances as well, as he seems to have bounced back from a stretch of three straight blown saves in late July. The veteran reliever has given up just three earned runs across nine innings (eight appearances) this month, which translates to a 3.00 ERA -- but he has also has an excellent 0.89 WHIP and 11.0 K/9. Jansen owns a 2.92 ERA and is 26-for-31 in save chances this season.