Politics

ICTN 1 – City Source (N)

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 6 days ago
Thousands of students started the school year with the supplies they need thanks to a huge volunteer effort. On the next "City Source," see all that went into the Irving Schools Foundation's Supplies for Success. Other stories include: New Maker Spaces at Irving libraries; Tip-a-Cop supports Special Olympics; Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful Awards. (Plays for 4 weeks)

Sunday at 5 p.m., Monday at 8 p.m., Tuesday at 10 p.m., Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday at noon.

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

#Ictn 1#New Maker Spaces#Tip A Cop
