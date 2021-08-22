ICTN 1 – City Source (N)

Thousands of students started the school year with the supplies they need thanks to a huge volunteer effort. On the next “City Source,” see all that went into the Irving Schools Foundation’s Supplies for Success. Other stories include: New Maker Spaces at Irving libraries; Tip-a-Cop supports Special Olympics; Mayor and Keep Irving Beautiful Awards. (Plays for 4 weeks)

Sunday at 5 p.m., Monday at 8 p.m., Tuesday at 10 p.m., Wednesday at 3 p.m., Thursday at 5 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., and Saturday at noon.