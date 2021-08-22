ICTN 1 – About Towne

Thought: "Someone will need an act of kindness from you today." At the Eads senior citizens' monthly noon dinner, the tables were all filled with guests, so some men set up more additional tables. Gail Voss arranged a buffet table of condiments to top the thick buffalo burgers that Rick Glover grilled for us. Gail's son, Brett Rusher, sent buffalo meat home to Eads with her from South Dakota. Joyce Berry helped her to form them into patties because Stephanie Rusher said, "They grill better when chilled."Well, I can tell you that it was a first experience for most all the people and we were delighted! With the many salads, sides, and desserts that were brought, it was quite a feast! A special cake was made and decorated for Phil and Madonna Pollreis with sunflowers and the message, "We will miss you!" We are so grateful for their years of fellowship, and now the gift of their fine sound system with microphones. Quilt of Honor organizer, Tila Dunn from Walsh was a guest. Areta Laird introduced her to some more of the veterans that she hadn't met. CSU Specialist Abby Weber of McClave spoke to us about "Who Gets Grandma's Yellow Pie Plate?" She told us various ways families could use to divide a loved one's possessions. But her main point was that we all should write down to whom we wish our possessions to be given to. She gave many worksheets, but people can order a book through her or an Extension Agent.