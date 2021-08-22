After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.