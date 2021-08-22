Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.

www.colts.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s knee injury didn’t look good

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger was competing with Jacob Eason for the backup job behind Carson Wentz. Now, his season might be over before it officially begins. Ehlinger left with a knee injury, and the Colts are bracing for the worst. George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports that Colts coach...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sam Ehlinger News

An interesting situation is developing in the Indianapolis Colts quarterback room this training camp. The Colts are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who underwent foot surgery. Wentz, who was traded from Philadelphia to Indianapolis this offseason, is expected to miss several weeks. It’s unclear where the Colts will turn. Some...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Sam Ehlinger gave us the NFL preseason’s best highlight

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger pulled off an unreal pass during Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. Indianapolis Colts fans got a good look at the backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger this preseason after starter Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery. In the final game of the preseason, Ehlinger made the highlight reel.
NFLWISH-TV

Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win Friday night over the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery. Ehlinger is competing with second-year...
NFLIndianapolis Colts

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Vikings (Preseason, Week 2)

1. Ben Banogu was a menace. While defensive end Ben Banogu didn't have a sack, he was a disruptive force all game long. His speed off the edge and rally-to-the-ball motor were key in a number of third down stops, and his contributions were a big reason why the Vikings managed just three points on offense.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Jacob Eason: Back in Colts Camp after Panthers game

Colts quarterback Jacob Eason played his first game (albeit a preseason one) in more than a year and a half last weekend. He's back at camp and talking about what he learned and what he hopes to build upon next time out.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Young QBs Played 'Winning Football' In Frank Reich's Eyes

All eyes were on second-year Indianapolis Colts' quarterback Jacob Eason and rookie signal caller Sam Ehlinger Sunday inside Lucas Oil Stadium in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Though the duo's stat lines are nothing to write home about yet, the two young quarterbacks played "winning football" in the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy