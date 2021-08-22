Charlotte Ann Matheny (Cops, Dyson, Tedford), age 74 died peacefully at her home in Bentonville, Ark., on August 19th 2021 after a long battle with COPD. Charlotte was happily married to Robert Matheny for almost 12 years. Charlotte was born November 27, 1946 in Richmond, Calif. She was the second oldest of five children, Jerry Cops, Charlie Cops, Kathy Jarvis and Mike Cops. She is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Mae Cops and father George Arvil Franklin Cops. Charlotte has two daughters and one deceased Son, Shawna Corzine, Cindy Dennison and Richard Dyson. Four Grandchildren Justin Corzine, Austin Corzine, Sasha Jones and Natasha Robinson. She has seven Great-Grandchildren.