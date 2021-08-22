George Martin Bruen--beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather--passed away peacefully at his home in Fairfield Bay on August 18, 2021, at the age of 89. Born January 30, 1932, in Philadelphia, Penn., George would spend his youth growing up on the beaches of Manasquan, N.J., spending his summers as a lifeguard. He graduated from Manasquan High School, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. George would return to Philadelphia to attend Temple University, pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in History and later a Master's Degree in Education. It was at Temple that he met pharmacy student Alfreda Szolack, who would become his wife, travel partner, and best friend.