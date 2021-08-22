Geraldine Jackson, 89, of Benton, died August 19, 2021. She was a graduate of Benton High School and Arkansas State Teachers College. Geraldine married Glendol Jackson on June 27, 1951. Geraldine taught second and third grade in the Benton School District for 25 years. Following retirement, Geraldine and Glendol enjoyed traveling in their RV for twenty years across the US with their buddies. Geraldine was a member of First United Methodist Church and active in Girl Scouts of America.