Wilma Dell Turney, age 92, passed peacefully at home on August 17, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on October 18, 1928, in Morganton, Ark., to Clarence M. and Charlcie Ward Johnson. She grew up in Morganton and graduated from South Side Bee Branch High School. After high school, she traveled to Little Rock, Ark., where she worked various jobs. Returning home, she married Glen Allen Turney on January 21, 1947. They made their home in Higden, Ark., where Wilma spent the rest of her life. They had sixty-nine wonderful years together. Wilma worked as a substitute teacher and a postal clerk. She was known for her hospitality and being an excellent cook. She was a long-time, faithful member of Holiday Hills United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed worshipping God and fellowshipping with her church family. She loved her family and was very loved in return. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Winnie Morton; two brothers: Winford "Pee Wee" Johnson and Windell Johnson; and her son, Allen Dale Turney. Those left to cherish her memory are: her daughter, Charlcie Annabelle Turney of Higden; daughter-in-law, Lana Turney of Heber Springs; and brother-in-law, Gray Turney of Heber Springs. She will also be missed by her four grandchildren: Matt Turney (Nikki) of Heber Springs, Kenna Lee (Tim) of Springdale, Chris Summerhill (Yvonne) of Tokyo, Japan, Carissa Tarkington (Michael) of West Memphis; and eight great-grandchildren: Michael, Westley, Hope, Luke, Parker, Colton, Sofia, and Lauren; besides other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holiday Hills United Methodist Church or Conway Hospice Care. A graveside service was held at Higden-McLehaney Cemetery on August 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. by Rev. Carissa Tarkington.