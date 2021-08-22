Andrew "Stingley" Jackson

STINGLEY JACKSON passed away from heart related issues on August 18, 2021 just shy of his 93 birthday. He was born in Old Washington, Ark., on September 2, 1928 to Joseph Jackson and Annie Lou Stingley Jackson. He attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, and then saw frontline action as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in Korea. Stingley retired from the commercial division of Arkla Gas Co in 1985. He and his wife, Becky, spent many years RV traveling during their retirement. His family and friends loved him for his sharp wit, vast knowledge, and kind and loving ways. He was loved wherever he was known. It's been said that he could repair just about anything.