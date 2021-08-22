Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Rock, AR

Andrew "Stingley" Jackson

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

STINGLEY JACKSON passed away from heart related issues on August 18, 2021 just shy of his 93 birthday. He was born in Old Washington, Ark., on September 2, 1928 to Joseph Jackson and Annie Lou Stingley Jackson. He attended Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, and then saw frontline action as a Corporal in the U.S. Army in Korea. Stingley retired from the commercial division of Arkla Gas Co in 1985. He and his wife, Becky, spent many years RV traveling during their retirement. His family and friends loved him for his sharp wit, vast knowledge, and kind and loving ways. He was loved wherever he was known. It's been said that he could repair just about anything.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Benton, AR
City
Elizabeth, AR
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Retirement#The U S Army#Arkla Gas Co#Council Grove#Drew Lrb#Caleb Caitlin#Immanuel Baptist Church#Chapel#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Banks fights Jan. 6 committee effort to seek lawmaker records

One House Republican is gearing up to fight an effort from the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to collect the communications of members of Congress. The pushback from Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) comes after committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters this week that he plans to ask telecommunications companies to turn over the records of several hundred people, including lawmakers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy