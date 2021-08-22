Cancel
Food & Drinks

Friends Annual Ice Cream Social

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ice Cream Social is back! Enjoy live music by Crusin’ from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., play some games with the family, be entertained by the calliope, meet artist Bruce Walters and sculptor David Zahn, explore the exhibitions, make a recycled treasure with artist Steve Gerberich, join the family bike ride to the event, and purchase some ice cream to support Friends of the Muscatine Art Center. Free Admission. Sponsored by Kent Corporation.

