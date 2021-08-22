JOHN ORIN ROEDER, 89, of Jacksonville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born in Hannibal, Wis., to parents Cyril and Elsie Roeder. John first served his country in the U.S. Air Force and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Presidential Unit Citation, and Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation First Class in addition to numerous other medals and commendations. John loved to serve his country and was very proud to be a U.S. Marine. He was also a good hearted Christian and a member of Life Pentecostal Church in Sherwood.