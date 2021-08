BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct hearings on several requests Tuesday night at City Hall. The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in person, but you must attend to participate. Citizens who would like to view the meeting via Zoom can go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88021284995, dial in at 1 (669) 900-6833 using meeting ID 880 2128 4995.