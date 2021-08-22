Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Samuel Charles Dundee, Jr.

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Charles Dundee, Jr., age 42, passed away on July 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Charlie was born on December 12, 1978, in Houston, Texas. Charlie spent his formative years in Texarkana, Ark. Spending his teenage years in Maumelle, Ark., Charlie enlisted in the Army at 18. After serving, primarily in Italy, he pursued and achieved a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He later received his education and licensure to be a Registered Nurse, also from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Nellie Corzine; and paternal grandfather, Samuel Dundee. He is survived by his loving parents, Samuel Charles Dundee, Sr. and Lois Dundee; his younger brother, David and wife Melody, and their children, his niece and nephew, Vivian and Emmett; his paternal grandmother, Mary Lee Haynie; and a number of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

