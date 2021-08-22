Danny Ray Browning, 71, passed away on Wednesday, the 18th of August 2021, in his home near Winslow, Ark. He was born on the 1st of October 1949 in Lindsay, Okla. He enlisted in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and served his country proudly for 32 years. He was a Russian Linguist and Naval Aircrewman and flew all over the world. He was stationed in Taiwan, Spain, and Turkey, to name a few; he was the Command Master Chief (CMC) at Defense Nuclear Agency, Naval Training Center Great Lakes and On-Site Inspection Agency. His last tour as CMC was at the Defense Language Institute Monterey where he met and married his wife, Kim. After retirement, they settled down in Northwest Arkansas where Dan enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, and building computers. He was deeply devoted to God, his family, and his church where he served as discipleship director and adult Sunday school teacher.