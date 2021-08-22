Iris LaNell Whiteside DeVore

Iris LaNell Whitehead DeVore, 72, of Mountain Home, Ark., joined her Heavenly Father on August 18. She died from heart failure after contracting COVID19. Born on August 27, 1948 in Pine Bluff, Ark. to C.W. and Marie Whitehead, who preceded her in death, Iris was baptized in the Saline River at Vince Bluff and subsequently dedicated her life to the Lord. She was a fierce defender of her faith and family and most recently worshipped at East Side Baptist Church.