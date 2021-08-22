Cancel
Springdale, AR

Larry Gene Brock

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Gene Brock, 78, of Springdale, Ark., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on August 18, 2021. Our beloved Larry was born on November 8, 1942, the son of the late Gene and Eudora Brock. Larry's lifelong passion was operating his business with his late wife, Bonnie and his son, Vance. Upon retirement six years ago, he started focusing on his other passions that included gardening, fiddling around in his workshop and as of late, he started a sawmill business. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hosting gatherings and BBQs. It brought him great joy to be able to retire and see the businesses he started 22 years ago still thriving to this day.

