Walworth County, WI

UW Extension: It’s been a tough last year… WeCOPE Program to be offered FREE virtually!

whitewaterbanner.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following information was provided by UW-Madison Extension. WeCOPE is designed to help you discover strategies that will help you to become more aware of the mind-body connection and gain skills to respond to stress you may experience in your daily life. You will learn several skills such as mindfulness, positive reappraisal, savoring, and gratitude, among others.

whitewaterbanner.com

