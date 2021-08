What was expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year is now on hold. Errol Spence was set to defend his pair of welterweight titles against the legendary Manny Pacquiao in the main event of a FOX PPV on Aug. 21, but the Texan suffered a torn retina in training camp and was forced to withdraw from the bout. In his place will step Yordenis Ugas, the WBA welterweight champion who was promoted to "super" champion after Pacquiao was declared "champion in recess".