Today's scripture

Wes B., US, wrote in response to The ‘interpretation argument’: an irrefutable argument against Christianity?:. In response to Lita Sanders; The “truth” matters not if something appears to be helpful. What is ultimately “helpful” are the provable facts. I’m very confident the Catholic Church (for example) a few hundred years ago believed the Earth was the center of the solar system (or even the universe) and based upon that ubiquitous notion they all found believing that was helpful. But it didn’t make it “true”. Didn’t make their belief reliable and useful. It wasn’t until the advent of the scientific method we realized the facts. You also willingly imprison yourself and limit your relationship to empirical truths by making the absurd claim the scriptures are the final word. If you had a more open mind you would know there is “no final word”, not even in science. Because science is a method of discovery and that never ends. It’s relatively easy to “know the scriptures”. All one has to do is research google. But you nor anyone else could possibly know “god”. You can’t even know the mind of Donald Trump and he’s someone you could actually see and talk to. The power of god… perhaps you can identify for everyone exactly that power is. God didn’t use that power to stop the condo collapse in Florida. Just because you “sense” something doesn’t make it true in the external world. You might want to spend more time reading science and less in the bible.