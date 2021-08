The Bears plan to have Justin Fields play in Saturday’s exhibition game against the Bills, coach Matt Nagy said Thursday. Fields practiced Thursday. Nagy said beforehand the Bears would be “cautious with the reps” because of a groin injury. Fields did not practice Wednesday, though he wore his helmet and spun a football in his hands during most of it. He threw a few passes at the start of practice and participated in a contest with his fellow quarterbacks at the end of it, tossing balls into trash cans in the end zone.