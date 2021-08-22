Syracuse Mets hold Buffalo Bisons to one hit in win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Behind ten strikeouts from its pitchers, the Buffalo Bisons ended the Syracuse Mets season-long seven-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Coming in, Bisons starter Zach Logue had given up eight runs in ten innings against the Mets. However, the left-hander was dominant tonight, pitching five and one-third innings, allowing just one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five. On the other side, Josh Walker turned in a solid outing for Syracuse. The 26-year-old southpaw delivered six innings, allowing three runs but just two earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out two batters.