TAMPA (SNN-TV) - The Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their first of two joint practices today before their match-up this Saturday. Of course, in these joint practices there's no tackling and no touching the opposition's quarterbacks, all the mandatory precautions are taken in preparation for Saturday's game. The idea of these practices is to give your team an opportunity to go up against new schemes and players, mainly in one on one drills. Bruce Arians spoke today about the practices against Mike Vrabel's Titans. “You can't get anything better than going against another team…no better team to do it against than Mike and the Titans.”