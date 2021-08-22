Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's Most Viewed Article In Early 2021 Raised Doubt About COVID Vaccine

By Shannon Bond
Posted by 
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe3u5_0bZDoQ5c00
Facebook is defending itself from accusations from the White House and other critics that it's not doing enough to curb health misinformation.

A news story suggesting the COVID-19 vaccine may have been involved in a doctor's death was the most viewed link on Facebook in the U.S. in the first three months of the year.

But Facebook held back from publishing a report with that information, the company acknowledged on Saturday.

The social media giant prepared the report about the most widely viewed posts on its platform from January through March of 2021, but decided not to publish it "because there were key fixes to the system we wanted to make," spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted on Saturday.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the shelved report on Friday, two days after Facebook published a similar report about top posts from the second quarter. Facebook executives debated about publishing the earlier report but decided to withhold it over concerns it would make the company look bad, the Times reported.

Facebook has come under pressure from the Biden administration and other critics who argue it hasn't done enough to curb the spread of misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines.

"We're guilty of cleaning up our house a bit before we invited company. We've been criticized for that; and again, that's not unfair," Stone wrote on Saturday. He said the company had decided to release the previously unpublished first-quarter report because of the interest it had sparked.

But Stone also emphasized that the article raising questions about possible connections between the vaccine and death illustrated "just how difficult it is to define misinformation."

While Facebook bars posts that contain false information about COVID and vaccines or that discourage people from getting vaccinated, it takes the position that it's more effective to allow people to discuss potential risks and questions about health, rather than banning such content.

The article, written by the South Florida Sun Sentinel and republished by the Chicago Tribune, was headlined "A 'healthy' doctor died two weeks after getting a COVID-19 vaccine; CDC is investigating why." The article was factual. When it was originally published in January, it noted that no link had been found between the shot and the Miami doctor's death. (The page now carries an update from April saying the medical examiner said there wasn't enough evidence to conclude whether the vaccine played a role in the doctor's death.)

Many news outlets covered the story, but the Tribune link gained the most traction on Facebook: it was viewed by nearly 54 million U.S. users between January and March, according to the company's report.

Experts who study online platforms say these kinds of stories present challenges for social media companies, because while they do not break the platforms' rules against posting false information about COVID and vaccines, they are often used by anti-vaccination advocates to advance misleading narratives and fuel doubt in vaccines.

The Tribune link was shared on the social network by several accounts that regularly raise doubts about vaccination, according to Crowdtangle, a research tool owned by Facebook.

In March, NPR found that on almost half of all the days so far in 2021, a story about someone dying after receiving a vaccine shot was among the most popular vaccine-related articles on social media, according to data from the media intelligence company NewsWhip. The Tribune link about the Florida doctor topped that list.

Editor's note: Facebook is among NPR's financial supporters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
327
Followers
780
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Intelligence#Covid 19 Vaccine#The New York Times#Covid#The Chicago Tribune#Cdc#Crowdtangle#Npr#Newswhip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Conservative Radio Host Who Mocked Vaccines Dies of COVID-19

A conservative radio host in Nashville who derided vaccines and spread misinformation about the coronavirus has died of COVID-19. Phil Valentine was 61. Though Valentine downplayed the efficacy of vaccines and even went so far as to record a parody song mocking them, he reversed his opinion while in the hospital, advising his family members to get the jab.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

One TikTok User's Story of Apparent COVID Vaccine Complications Has Gone Viral

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges, health experts agree that the best way to stem the surge of the pandemic and protect yourself and your loved ones is to get vaccinated against the virus. Many people remain hesitant about the vaccine, though, in part thanks to misinformation that has spread wildly across social media. Some are also hesitant because of individual stories they've heard about the vaccine's side effects, including one which recently went viral on TikTok.
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Upworthy

Former vaccine skeptics reveal what convinced them to get the Coronavirus vaccine

The Coronavirus vaccine has been a political issue from the very start. Aided by misinformation propagated by anti-vaxxers, conservative and right-wing media, many have sworn to never get the vaccine. The arguments range from the vaccine was made too fast, to the pandemic itself being a hoax, but none of the arguments have been rooted in science, which overwhelmingly shows that vaccines are effective. As Coronavirus cases surge, numbers are beginning to highlight the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The difference is so stark that 97% of people entering hospitals right now are unvaccinated, reported NPR. This once again reinforces what science has been telling us all along — that vaccines work.
Pharmaceuticalsgeneticliteracyproject.org

Is the COVID vaccine dangerous? Many unvaccinated Americans, mostly Republicans, falsely believe vaccine is more hazardous than the coronavirus, survey finds

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor finds roughly two-thirds of U.S. adults (67%) saying they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with an additional 3% saying they will get vaccinated as soon as they can, as of July 27th. Three in ten adults (31%) remain unvaccinated. Those who remain unvaccinated include 10% who say they want to “want and see” how the vaccines work for other people before getting vaccinated, 3% who say they will get a vaccine “only if required” to do so for work, school, or other activities (down from 6% in June), and 14% who say they will “definitely not” get the vaccine.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Crazy Data About Unvaccinated People And Covid 19 Is Out

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines as the virus keeps governing our lives. Normality, as we used to know it became a thing of the past and the new normal that’s been slowly but surely implemented, is not something that people are fond of these days. Fear and uncertainty...
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Take It From Them: Americans Hospitalized With Covid Regret Not Getting the Vaccine

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine spent months preaching vaccine skepticism to his followers in Nashville. It seems like many of them listened. Tennessee has experienced a dramatic spike in the Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant has swept the nation, with the case rate ballooning over 220 percent over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times. Among the newly infected is Valentine. Valentine’s station, 99.7 WTN, announced on Friday that the host contracted Covid and that he is in “serious condition” in the critical care unit. The experience has led Valentine to reconsider his stance on the vaccine. “If...
InternetPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Did Facebook Withhold a Report that May Have Vilified It?

A few days ago, Facebook released a never-done-before report on what content was most viewed by people in the U.S. last quarter. "Today, we’re releasing the first in a series of reports that will give an overview of the most widely viewed content in News Feed, starting with domains, links, Pages, and posts in the U.S.," said a blog on Facebook's site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy