August 28, 2021 - As of August 28th, Yosemite has had 44 fires started by lightning and 11 human-caused fires for the 2021 calendar year. The park is utilizing a mix of strategies to suppress, monitor, or contain these fires throughout Yosemite's fire-adapted ecosystems. Currently there are four active fires, and these have all been contained or in the process of being contained using control lines and natural barriers.