For the most part, Central Alabama is dry and very warm, as we have reached the halfway point of the midday hour. We do have some shower and thunderstorm activity over the southeastern parts of the area, and a few spotty showers over the northwestern parts. Temperatures were in the lower 80s to the lower 90s across the area. Troy was at 90 degrees. Auburn was at 82 degrees with rain-cooled air and clouds. Birmingham was sitting at 86 degrees.