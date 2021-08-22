Cancel
Removing water fountains, blasting UV light part of schools’ coronavirus battle plan

By Uriah Kiser
potomaclocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemoving all water fountains from school buildings is just one of Manassas City Public Schools’ measures to fight the coronavirus. Over the past year, the school division has installed everything from plexiglass, portable UV lights, to “blasters” in large spaces to stop the spread of everything from the common cold to the coronavirus,” said Andy Hawkins, the city school division chief of financial services.

