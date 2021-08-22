It’s time to panic: Phillies are now 5 games back after crushing defeat in San Diego

The first time Zack Wheeler faced the Tampa Bay Rays this season, he struck out a career-high 14 batters over seven innings in a 5-3 Phillies loss on May 29. Tonight, he faced them again, and while he was once again great, striking out 10 (being the first to reach 200 Ks for the season), he would have to overcome poor defense and managerial decisions. Wheeler’s final stat line (5 ER on 10 hits) doesn’t truly reflect the game he had. But we’ll get to that later.