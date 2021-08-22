It’s time to panic: Phillies are now 5 games back after crushing defeat in San Diego
Final Score: Padres 4, Phillies 3 (10 innings) The Phillies needed a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola and they got it. Unfortunately, Nola’s best still wasn’t good enough. For the second time this season, the Phillies have lost on a walk-off wild pitch. Trent Grisham had a chance to win the game with a base-hit, but it wasn’t needed as Andrew Knapp couldn’t block a pitch in the dirt from Connor Brogdon.www.philliesnation.com
