On the buzzy Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life,” sexy, glamorous Julia Haart has quite a story to tell. It’s a fairy tale of how she fled her Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, NY, to make her way in the fashion world: launching her own own shoe line, becoming creative director at the luxury fashion brand La Perla and, now, serving as the CEO of Elite World Group — a talent agency which includes Elite Model Management and represents the likes of Kendall Jenner, Iman and Helena Christensen.