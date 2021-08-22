Cancel
Nobody can stop the Buckeyes. Except, maybe...

By DONNIE COLLINS STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Ohio State’s world. Thirteen other teams in the Big Ten are simply forced to live in it, their only lot in life, it seems, to fork over the rent to the mighty Buckeyes. Sometimes, they have to travel to Columbus to pay it. Sometimes, the Buckeyes are kind enough to save them the trouble by just flying in to pick it up themselves. But rest assured, they’re going to collect what it’s due. It’s what that program does best.

NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
College Sports247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: projections for Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 champions

The 2021 college football season is about to get underway, as “Week Zero” this weekend marks the start of official games. On Thursday, ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit hosted The Herbies, an ESPN College GameDay season preview special, where he made his picks for conference title game winners for the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Ryan Jacoby Transferring To Pittsburgh

Third-year offensive lineman Ryan Jacoby, who entered the transfer portal six days ago, announced on Sunday evening that he's heading to Pittsburgh. The former Buckeye has four seasons of eligibility remaining. He's expected to have to sit out the 2021 season before becoming eligible to debut with the Panthers in 2022. The deadline to transfer and play immediately elsewhere – set this year for July 1 – has passed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Column: If Chris Holtmann wants to stay in Columbus long-term, Ohio State should make it happen

Columbus, Ohio is one of the most passionate sports towns in America. I’ve gathered as much from my six years in central Ohio. No MLB, NBA, or NFL teams call Columbus home, yet those who reside here exhibit a fierceness and obsession with their teams that you very rarely see. Columbus has the Crew — and boy do the people love the Crew. But more importantly, they have the Buckeyes — and BOY, do people love their Buckeyes.
Ohio Statepittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Ohio State OL Ryan Jacoby Looking Forward to Second Chance and Opportunity at Pitt

Growing up near Columbus, Ohio, Ryan Jacoby’s dream was to wear the uniform and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jacoby got to realize that dream in 2019 when he signed with Ohio State, however, things didn’t work out as planned. Despite being a highly ranked 4-star recruit, the 6’4″, 305 pound lineman didn’t see the field in his first two seasons so he made the decision last week to enter the transfer portal.
College Sports247Sports

Quinn Ewers: Ryan Day reveals Ohio State QB's development plan

Despite being a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Quinn Ewers made the decision to enroll early at Ohio State and begin his college football career. Because he is so young and new, Ewers is not up to the same speed as many of the other players at Ohio State yet. Head coach Ryan Day has a plan for Ewers’ development, though.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska AD Asked If Scott Frost Is Coaching For His Job

Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska has been underwhelming to say the least. In his first three seasons with the Cornhuskers, he owns a subpar 12-20 record. With his fourth season at Nebraska about to begin, Frost admit that it’s time to get his alma mater back on the right track. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s on the hot seat just yet.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Bold Ohio State, Clemson Claim

For years, Ohio State and Clemson have dominated their respective conferences. During the season-opener of ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Chris Fallica said the Buckeyes will continue to expand their gap over the Big Ten this coming season — leaving teams like Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa in the dust. But on the other hand, he believes the Tigers’ gap is beginning to shrink as teams like North Carolina and Miami continue to improve in the ACC.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes dish out new offer on the hardwood, big time 2022 football commit suffers injury

Whether it’s in recruiting or really any aspect, the Buckeye football program just dominates the headlines. It would be a fault to ignore the Ohio State hoops program and their efforts both on the court and on the recruiting trail. Chris Holtmann and staff have recruited very well since they took over at the helm, and while it hasn’t translated to deep runs in March yet, the Buckeyes continue to chip away and do what they can to bring in elite talent that will help rewrite the script.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Four torn ACLs and one unbreakable faith made Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb a team captain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s Kamrynn Babb finally made a post-practice phone call to deliver good news last week. He had made the other kind of phone call too many times. The most recent of those bad calls had come in April. When Babb called to say he had suffered the third torn anterior cruciate knee ligament of his Buckeye career and fourth overall, his father and stepmother were on the beach for spring break.

