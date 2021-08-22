Nobody can stop the Buckeyes. Except, maybe...

Whether it’s in recruiting or really any aspect, the Buckeye football program just dominates the headlines. It would be a fault to ignore the Ohio State hoops program and their efforts both on the court and on the recruiting trail. Chris Holtmann and staff have recruited very well since they took over at the helm, and while it hasn’t translated to deep runs in March yet, the Buckeyes continue to chip away and do what they can to bring in elite talent that will help rewrite the script.