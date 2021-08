Gold markets have rallied significantly during the course of the week, and especially on Friday as the Federal Reserve statement at Jackson Hole has come and gone, suggesting that perhaps although the Federal Reserve is likely to taper, the reality is that they will do so slowly, and very thoughtfully. In other words, there will be a sudden shock to the system and also the Federal Reserve is starting to talk about the possibility of inflation. While everybody else in the world knows it has existed, the fact that the central bank is starting to talk about that as well gives more credence to the idea of owning gold.