Merritt Delk, Stout Defense Lead Wheeling Park Girls Soccer to 2-0 Win in Clash of Champions
WHEELING — The battle of defending state champions was everything it was expected to be and more. Sophomore standout Merritt Delk provided two goals and the Wheeling Park girls’ defense did the rest as the defending Class AAA state champion Patriots opened up the 2021 campaign by defeating last year’s Class A/AA state champs, Charleston Catholic, 2-0 on Saturday morning at Wheeling Island Stadium.www.theintelligencer.net
