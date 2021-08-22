Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Merritt Delk, Stout Defense Lead Wheeling Park Girls Soccer to 2-0 Win in Clash of Champions

Intelligencer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING — The battle of defending state champions was everything it was expected to be and more. Sophomore standout Merritt Delk provided two goals and the Wheeling Park girls’ defense did the rest as the defending Class AAA state champion Patriots opened up the 2021 campaign by defeating last year’s Class A/AA state champs, Charleston Catholic, 2-0 on Saturday morning at Wheeling Island Stadium.

www.theintelligencer.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheeling Island#Patriots#Charleston Catholic#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy