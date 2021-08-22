Cancel
Kentucky State

KY Supreme Court Unanimous Decision: Laws Limiting Governor's Emergency Power Stand

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Supreme Court released a unanimous decision Saturday saying new laws enacted by the Kentucky legislature limiting Governor Andy Beshear’s emergency powers are valid and can stand for now. The decision states that the Franklin Circuit Court abused its discretion in issuing the temporary injunction. It sends the case back to the Franklin Circuit Court with instructions to dissolve the injunction and orders the new laws to go into effect.

