The short-lived truce between Drake and Kanye West is officially off. It seems like the beef could hit an all-time high with the latest jabs the artists are taking at each other. While it has been lightly brewing with the speculation for both of the artists’ album release dates, it was Drake‘s recent bars on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” that really reignited the flames. In the track he raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know // Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain’t changin’ sh*t for me, it’s set in stone.” While “Ye” could be head as “They,” the clear indication of West’s age is pretty clear.