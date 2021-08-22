Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

KY Doctors Warn They Are Pushed To The Limit: "We Need To Keep ER's Available"

wmky.org
 6 days ago

Doctors with Lexington hospitals urge vaccinations as the number of COVID cases pushes medical staffs to their limits. “It’s gotten more infectious over time and we need to do everything we can do to protect ourselves from this threat, “said Dr. Roger Humphries, the Chair of Emergency Medicine at the University of Kentucky. He was joined by health leaders from Baptist Health and CHI Health Thursday for a COVID-19 update. They all agreed that the rapidly spreading Delta variant was creating a record number of cases and filling ICU beds.

www.wmky.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Coronavirus
Lexington, KY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Humphries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Covid#Health Care#Covid#Chi Health#Icu#Baptist Health Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kansas man, 44, dies after minor routine operation went wrong because all ICU beds were filled with COVID patients as infections surge in the state

A family says a Kansas man who needed critical care following a routine procedure died waiting for a spot in the ICU because too many COVID patients were taking up beds. Robert Van Pelt, 44, died after waiting three days for an ICU bed to open up after he flatlined while undergoing a routine medical procedure under light sedation, his family said in a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Dayton, OHWDTN

Doctors explain what COVID-19 symptoms require an ER visit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency room wait times are skyrocketing across the country as the delta variant rapidly spreads. “A lot of what’s driving the increase are the medical patients that normally come in but really the bump in cases associated with COVID-19,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital.
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Non-Covid-19 patient was denied medical care and dies in hospital room because all the ICU beds were occupied by Covid-19 patients

The situation with the Covid-19 currently is completely out of control in some states and the hospitals and the healthcare workers are literally operating on the edge of their limits. Numerous states are already reporting ICU beds and healthcare workers shortage, while the Delta variant spreads like crazy and infects everyone from little children to elderly people.
Public Healthsomerset106.com

COVID Hospitalizations Pushing Workforce To The Limit

Hospital directors in the area are expressing concern over the recent surge in ICU hospitalizations. Dr. John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London says the long fight against COVID-19 is pushing his workforce to their limit. He said you get to be a little weary because you’re doing this day in and day out and you think you’re coming out of this, then you see the peak go back up again. President of Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Anthony Powers, has seen the same staffing issue. Commissioner Stack of the Kentucky Public Health Department sees the Delta Variant strain of Coronavirus as the culprit behind the strain on hospitals. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Public Health has concluded that unvaccinated Kentuckians are more than twice as likely to re-contract COVID-19. Doctors say this is a very good indicator that people should take the vaccine even if they had COVID-19 already. Local health experts are in full agreement that catching COVID-19 on its own may not be enough to protect you in the future. Public health officials continue to encourage vaccination and mask-wearing as deterrents that would ease stress on the medical system. Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vaccination rate is not high enough. He encouraged people to stay off unverified social media “sources” when it comes to learning about the virus saying this is not a spin, it’s not somebody’s story, it’s a fact. He said 97 percent of the people in the hospitals right now are unvaccinated. He said vaccination is the key to getting this behind us. Senator McConnell encourages Kentuckians and people all over the country to overcome their skepticism and get vaccinated.
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Riley Doctors Urge Masks As ER Traffic Doubles

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Doctors at IU Health’s Riley Children’s Hospital are urging kids to mask up at school. Riley says it’s seeing Indiana’s coronavirus surge firsthand. In the last week, 70 kids have come to the emergency room with COVID-19, two or three times what the hospital was seeing earlier in the pandemic.
Vigo County, INWTHI

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With vaccine rollouts, quarantine guidelines are changing. They have become more relaxed for people who have taken the vaccine. Doctors admittedly tell News 10 that things are becoming a bit puzzling right now. The big question many vaccinated people are asking themselves is, 'should I...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY doctors debunk popular COVID-19 theories

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Many people have given reasons why they’ve chosen not to get the vaccine, among them, the shots hadn’t been given full approval, and some buy-in to the endless conspiracy theories on social media. So, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce invited doctors from across the state to...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

‘You should see what we see.’ What it’s like inside KY hospitals swamped by COVID-19.

Intensive care unit nurse Gena Lewis tried to calm a man in his early 50s with COVID-19 as he waited to be put on a ventilator, “shaking all over, saying, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Joy Murphy did her best to console a patient as he gasped for air, knowing she’d exhausted all options to help him breathe easier. Donita Cantrell’s team of ICU nurses did what a scared patient in his 70s asked and held his hand while he was ventilated, as he could no longer breathe on his own. He thanked them for everything they’d done “because he was afraid this might be the last time he sees them,” Cantrell said.
Dayton Daily News

Need a COVID-19 test? Avoid the ER but other options available

Emergency departments in the region are increasingly busy as COVID-19 cases increase, and hospitals are urging people who are just seeking a test to go to other faster and cheaper settings. Dayton Children’s Hospital stated Thursday evening that its emergency department is reporting “a large increase” in families bringing their...

Comments / 1

Community Policy