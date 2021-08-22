Cancel
Alexandria, TN

Joe Donald Young, 81

Southern Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Donald Young, 81, of Alexandria passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 19, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He was born Aug. 13, 1940 to his parents, the late Elzie and Gracie Lee Ervin Young. Joe was a member of the House of Prayer, a farmer and he worked for the DeKalb County Highway Department for about 25 years. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 60 years, Nora Curtis Young of Alexandria, five children Tim (Ronda) Young of Smithville, Melissa (Mario) Castillo of Smithville, Curtis (Tina) Young of McMinnville, Jerry (Michelle) Young of Gordonsville, and Jason (Stacy) Young of Alexandria, 11 grandchildren Paige Young, Courtney Young, Bethany (Quis) Bates, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Letner, Hannah Young, Jessalyn Young, Ashley Bond, Hannah Bond, Elijah Young, Hunter Robertson and Cheyenne Young, five great-grandchildren Aleigha Bates, MaKaylee Bates, Jaxon Letner, Maverick King and Clayton King, and three sisters Helen Fulton, Margaret Rackley and Linda Judkins, all of McMinnville.

