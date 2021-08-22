McMinnville resident and Lake County, Ind., native Marilyn Joyce Byars, 72, was born July 6, 1949 and died Aug. 20 at her residence following an extended illness. A homemaker, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Marie Carroll Gilmore. She was married to Carl Edward Byars, who preceded her in death in 1976. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sister Carolyn McQuarter and brothers Charles, Robert, Floyd, Kenny, Jack, and Tommy Gilmore.