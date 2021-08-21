Cancel
Animals

Giant Panda Xiao Qi Ji Celebrated First Birthday At Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Smithsonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s (SHIAU-chi-ji) first birthday with a specially tailored fruitsicle cake. Mother Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) and father Tian Tian (tYEN-tYEN) also enjoyed fruitsicle cakes in honor of their son’s birthday. The public watched the pandas enjoy their cakes live on the Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam.

