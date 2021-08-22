Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Chrysler Museum's Perry Glass Studio – Hot Glass: Christmas in August

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, right? Get a head start on the festivities by creating a colorful blown-glass ornament this summer! Go with traditional colors of the season or select something different and fun. Learn to hold and turn a hollow blowpipe, apply glass color, melt the color in, and inflate the ornament with a special compressed air device. Your finished product will be the perfect match for your holiday decor or make a wonderful gift. - Ages 5+ - Groups should select timeslots that are sequential to avoid overlapping experiences. - Glass objects must cool slowly in a kiln and will be available at a later date. We will contact you when your art is ready for pick up or shipment.

