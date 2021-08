Putting to one side spin-offs or multiplayer-focused titles, it has been over 15 years now since the gaming community last saw an official installment to the Quake franchise. Quite a huge amount of time when you consider just how revolutionary the original titles were taking all the fantastic work seen in games such as Doom and then cranking the volume up to 11. – Is the franchise currently dead though? Well, officially speaking, it’s at least dormant, but following a report via Kotaku, Bethesda just dropped a pretty huge hint that something is happening and will be set for an official announcement seemingly in the very near future!