The Braves made quite the splash at the deadline by acquiring a back-end reliever, an entire outfield, and a plus one. The plus one, Eddie Rosario, just started his rehab at AAA where he’s 1 for 17 with the 1 being a single. There’s likely a lot of BABIP bad luck here, but I’ve watched, and it really ain’t much. From the handful of ABs that I’ve seen, it looks like it could be a bit before we see him. That’s the thorn.