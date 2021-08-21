Milwaukee Brewers place Tyrone Taylor on Injured List with oblique trouble, recall Eric Yardley

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers will have to move forward for the time being without one of their best reserve players. During Friday’s ballgame, outfielder Tyrone Taylor exited early after he felt some oblique discomfort during his second at-bat. After the game it was revealed by manager Craig Counsell that Taylor would need to go on the shelf with this injury, and the Brewers made that move official this afternoon:

