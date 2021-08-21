Milwaukee Brewers place Tyrone Taylor on Injured List with oblique trouble, recall Eric Yardley

The Milwaukee Brewers, in all likelihood, will win the National League Central. But what happens if they don’t meet expectations in the postseason?. As a small-to-mid-market team at best, the Brewers’ margin for error is incredibly small. High-priced acquisitions can be shipped out of town as quickly as they were brought in for prospect capital. It’s the name of the game when you can only afford to spend so much money on the on-field product.