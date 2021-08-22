Sovah-Martinsville cites benefit report; home sales pace slows
Sovah Health-Martinsville reported that it had brought 13 medical providers into community in 2020 and made more than $1.3 million in capital improvements to its facility. These were parts of the hospital’s community benefit report, citing providers in OB/GYN, radiation oncology, primary care, hospital medicine, and emergency care and capital spent on radiology improvements, a new ultrasound machine and new surgical and lab equipment.martinsvillebulletin.com
