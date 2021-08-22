Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsville, VA

Sovah-Martinsville cites benefit report; home sales pace slows

By STAFF REPORT
Martinsville Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSovah Health-Martinsville reported that it had brought 13 medical providers into community in 2020 and made more than $1.3 million in capital improvements to its facility. These were parts of the hospital’s community benefit report, citing providers in OB/GYN, radiation oncology, primary care, hospital medicine, and emergency care and capital spent on radiology improvements, a new ultrasound machine and new surgical and lab equipment.

martinsvillebulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Martinsville, VA
Business
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Sovah Health Martinsville#Ob Gyn#Lifepoint Health#Home Sales Report#Virginia Realtors#Comcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Louisiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy